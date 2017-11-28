Britain’s banks given clean bill of health in stress tests

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s biggest banks can withstand a series of economic shocks that would be even more severe than what they experienced during the global financial crisis, the Bank of England said Tuesday.

And while concluding that the banks can deal with a “disorderly” Brexit that would see Britain crashing out of the European Union without a deal, the Bank warned that problems may emerge if a worst-case Brexit takes place at the same time as a sharp global recession.

In its annual stress test of the sector, the central bank said the country’s biggest lenders, such as Barclays and Lloyds Bank, were “resilient” to a raft of adverse scenarios, including deep simultaneous recessions at home and abroad and hefty falls in the price of assets.

“Despite the severity of the tests, for the first time since the bank began stress testing in 2014, no bank needs to strengthen its capital position as a result,” Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said.

Stress tests have become a key policy instrument of central banks around the world since the global financial crisis. In Britain’s case, many of the country’s banks, including Royal Bank of Scotland, had to be bailed out by taxpayers because they weren’t strong enough to cope with the shock.

In what is effectively a war-gaming exercise, the Bank of England tested banks’ ability to withstand a recession that was even worse than the one that took root after the global financial crisis nearly a decade ago, including a 2.4 percent fall in global GDP resulting in a 4.7 percent contraction in Britain, a housing market crash and a sharp spike in interest rates.

In the test, banks would incur losses of around 50 billion pounds ($65 billion) in the first two years of the stress, the scale of which, the Bank said, would have wiped out the underlying capital base of the sector ten years ago. Since the crisis, banks have been forced by regulators to boost their buffers, which they can draw upon in the event of a financial shock.

The bank’s Financial Policy Committee, which monitors the stability and resilience of the banking system, also concluded that banks can continue to support the British economy even in the event that the country experiences a “disorderly” exit from the European Union, which would see Britain crashing out of the bloc with no deal on future relations with the EU. Britain is due to leave in March 2019 but negotiations with Brussels over the post-Brexit relationship have failed to make much progress.

However, Carney warned that losses to the banking system would “likely be more severe” than in this year’s annual test if a “disorderly” Brexit takes place at the same time as a sharp global recession and banks are simultaneously hit with a series of fines such as those they’ve faced in past scandals involving the mis-sale of financial products.

“In this case, where a series of highly unfortunate events happen simultaneously, capital buffers would need to be drawn down substantially more than in the test and as a result banks would likely need to restrict lending to the real economy, worsening macroeconomic outcomes,” Carney said.

Carney said the FPC will re-consider the requirement that banks hoard 1 percent of their capital in the first half of next year “in light of the evolution of the overall risk environment.”