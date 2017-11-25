Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Chemical company’s response to water worries: Silence

November 25, 2017 9:45 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A Fortune 500 chemical company with a pollution problem in North Carolina is staying all but silent about industrial discharges found in well and treated water for hundreds of thousands of people.

Wilmington, Delaware-based Chemours Co. has faced questions for six months about an unregulated chemical with unknown health risks that flowed from the company’s plant near Fayetteville into the Cape Fear River.

The company has said virtually nothing in its own defense about chemicals it may have discharged for nearly four decades, and it skipped legislative hearings looking into health concerns.

Wharton business school professor Maurice Schweitzer says Chemours’ silence runs contrary to legal lessons and social science research that suggest addressing mistakes eases hard feelings and saves corporations money.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are implementing federal data strategies.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4237 0.0169 5.10%
L 2020 26.6253 0.0404 8.16%
L 2030 30.2784 0.0757 11.87%
L 2040 32.9077 0.0966 13.66%
L 2050 19.0287 0.0634 15.29%
G Fund 15.5033 0.0020 1.92%
F Fund 18.0844 -0.0134 3.44%
C Fund 36.5394 0.0768 16.90%
S Fund 47.6260 0.0856 14.35%
I Fund 30.4089 0.2654 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.