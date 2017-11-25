Chemical company’s response to water worries: Silence

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A Fortune 500 chemical company with a pollution problem in North Carolina is staying all but silent about industrial discharges found in well and treated water for hundreds of thousands of people.

Wilmington, Delaware-based Chemours Co. has faced questions for six months about an unregulated chemical with unknown health risks that flowed from the company’s plant near Fayetteville into the Cape Fear River.

The company has said virtually nothing in its own defense about chemicals it may have discharged for nearly four decades, and it skipped legislative hearings looking into health concerns.

Wharton business school professor Maurice Schweitzer says Chemours’ silence runs contrary to legal lessons and social science research that suggest addressing mistakes eases hard feelings and saves corporations money.