City files lawsuit in dispute with breakaway firefighters

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — A Maryland city has filed a lawsuit seeking the return of property and money from a group of volunteer firefighters who broke away.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reports the city of Salisbury filed the lawsuit in Wicomico County Circuit Court on Nov. 17. The lawsuit names Company 1 and 11 of its individual officers. Court records indicate the firefighters had yet to be served as of Friday.

The dispute began in February, when members of Company 1 announced it would separate from the Salisbury Fire Department in July after the city refused to participate in formal mediation over station staffing.

In May, the firefighters sued the city for monetary damages and the return of equipment.

The newspaper couldn’t reach Company 1 Chief Cory M. Polidore for comment.

