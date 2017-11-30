Listen Live Sports

CVS, Kroger and Costco climb while Juniper slumps

November 30, 2017 5:06 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

Barnes & Noble Inc., down 90 cents to $6.90

The bookseller reported a sharp drop in quarterly sales, in part because it lacked a hot seller to match last year’s “Harry Potter and The Cursed Child.”

Juniper Networks Inc., down $1.75 to $27.76

Nokia said it’s not in talks to buy the computer network equipment maker and isn’t preparing an offer.

Michaels Cos., up $2.25 to $21.60

The arts and crafts store disclosed a larger quarterly profit than Wall Street had forecast.

CVS Health Corp., up $3.20 to $76.60

The Wall Street Journal reported that CVS is close to buying health insurer Aetna for as much as $205 a share.

Kroger Co., up $1.48 to $25.86

The grocery store’s profit and revenue were both stronger than analysts expected.

Verizon Communications Inc., up 99 cents to $50.89

The company said it plans to start selling wireless home broadband next year.

Costco Wholesale Club Corp., up $6.90 to $184.43

The wholesale club reported strong sales for the month of November.

Jack in the Box Inc., down $1.30 to $103.51

The burger chain’s fourth-quarter profit and sales fell short of analyst estimates.

