Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

ECB says financial system stable, but warns of risk-taking

November 29, 2017 5:54 am
 
< a min read
Share       

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank says broad-based economic growth is keeping banks and markets stable in the 19-country eurozone — but warned that increased risk-taking by investors could mean trouble down the road.

The ECB made its comments Wednesday in its twice-yearly financial stability review. The review aims to keep the public and government officials aware of potential problems that could disrupt the wider economy.

The report said the eurozone’s increasingly robust recovery “is supporting financial stability” and that there’s no widespread overvaluation in eurozone’s financial markets.

But markets remain vulnerable to sudden turns if investors get bad news that changes their risk outlook. The report noted that recent increased risk-taking in financial markets could “sow the seeds for large asset price corrections in the future.”

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Crews set up Capitol Christmas Tree

Today in History

1964: NASA launches Mariner 4 probe toward Mars

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 28, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4483 0.0279 5.10%
L 2020 26.6809 0.0689 8.16%
L 2030 30.3793 0.1315 11.87%
L 2040 33.0351 0.1689 13.66%
L 2050 19.1116 0.1113 15.29%
G Fund 15.5073 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0914 -0.0038 3.44%
C Fund 36.8907 0.3610 16.90%
S Fund 47.9951 0.5569 14.35%
I Fund 30.2872 -0.0159 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.