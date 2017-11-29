Listen Live Sports

Environmental group focuses on sewage plant pollution

November 29, 2017 4:46 am
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — An environmental group is releasing a report on pollution at sewage and wastewater treatment plants in the Chesapeake Bay watershed.

The Environmental Integrity Project report released recently criticizes delays in upgrading treatment plants, such as the Patapsco River Wastewater Treatment Plant in the Baltimore area.

The report cites federal and state records showing the Patapsco plant discharged 2.3 million pounds (1.04 million kilograms) of nitrogen pollution in in January through August of 2017, more than twice the amount allowed for the year. The report says it’s one of 21 wastewater plants in the watershed that violated permit limits last year.

Eric Schaeffer, the group’s director, says upgrades at a few sewage treatment plants like the Patapsco plant are behind schedule and should have increased oversight from state regulators.

