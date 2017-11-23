Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Eurozone economy heading for strongest quarter since 2011

November 23, 2017 4:48 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — A closely watched survey is indicating that the 19-country eurozone is set for its best quarterly performance since early 2011.

Financial information company IHS Markit says Thursday its purchasing managers’ index — a broad gauge of business activity across the manufacturing and services sectors — rose to 57.5 in November from 56 the previous month. The index now stands at its highest level since April 2011.

Chris Williamson, the firm’s chief business economist, says the index shows that “business is booming” and that the eurozone is heading for its best quarter since the start of 2011.

He says fourth-quarter growth could even come in at 0.8 percent, which would “round off the best year for a decade.”

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4068 0.0075 5.10%
L 2020 26.5849 0.0147 8.16%
L 2030 30.2027 0.0240 11.87%
L 2040 32.8111 0.0297 13.66%
L 2050 18.9653 0.0185 15.29%
G Fund 15.5013 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0978 0.0423 3.44%
C Fund 36.4626 -0.0241 16.90%
S Fund 47.5404 -0.0185 14.35%
I Fund 30.1435 0.1433 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.