Business News
 
How major US stock indexes fared on Friday

November 24, 2017 2:23 pm
 
U.S. stocks set more records in quiet post-holiday trading Friday as technology companies again did much of the heavy lifting. Energy companies rose with the price of oil.

On Friday:

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index picked up 5.34 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,602.42.

The Dow Jones industrial average advanced 31.81 points, or 0.1 percent, to 23,557.99.

The Nasdaq composite jumped 21.80 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,889.16.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies finished up 2.40 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,519.16.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 23.57 points, or 0.9 percent.

The Dow added 199.75 points, or 0.9 percent.

The Nasdaq climbed 106.37 points, or 1.6 percent.

The Russell 2000 gained 26.34 points, or 1.8 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 363.59 points, or 16.2 percent.

The Dow is up 3,795.39 points, or 19.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,506.04 points, or 28 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 162.03 points, or 11.9 percent.

