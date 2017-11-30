Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

How major US stock indexes fared on Thursday

November 30, 2017 5:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

U.S. stocks closed sharply higher Thursday, giving the Dow Jones industrials their biggest gain since March and putting them past 24,000 points for the first time.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index also finished at a record high, notching its biggest monthly gain since February.

Technology stocks were responsible for much of the gain, following a sharp pullback the day before, as investors welcomed signs that the odds were improving for the Republican-led effort to forge a sweeping tax overhaul bill.

On Thursday:

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

The S&P 500 index climbed 21.51 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,647.58.

The Dow jumped 331.67 points, or 1.4 percent, to 24,272.35.

The Nasdaq composite added 49.58 points, or 0.7 percent, to 6,873.97.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 1.84 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,544.14.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 45.16 points, or 1.7 percent.

        Get the latest government shutdown news.

The Dow added 714.36 points, or 3 percent.

The Nasdaq fell 15.19 points, or 0.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 gained 24.98 points, or 1.6 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 408.75 points, or 18.3 percent.

The Dow is up 4,509.75 points, or 22.8 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,490.86 points, or 27.7 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 187.01 points, or 13.8 percent.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA installs Christmas tree in Washington headquarters

Today in History

1961: JFK authorizes CIA operation to overthrow Castro

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 29, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4486 0.0003 5.10%
L 2020 26.6827 0.0018 8.16%
L 2030 30.3843 0.0050 11.87%
L 2040 33.0421 0.0070 13.66%
L 2050 19.1169 0.0053 15.29%
G Fund 15.5083 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0577 -0.0337 3.44%
C Fund 36.8818 -0.0089 16.90%
S Fund 48.0576 0.0625 14.35%
I Fund 30.3231 0.0359 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.