Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Japan court hears Toshiba, Western Digital fight on sale

November 29, 2017 2:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TOKYO (AP) — The feud between Toshiba Corp. and its U.S. joint-venture partner Western Digital over a planned sale of Toshiba’s lucrative flash-memory unit is being aired at a Tokyo court.

At the first hearing of the case Wednesday, Toshiba’s lawyers demanded 120 billion yen ($1.1 billion) in damages from Western Digital for allegedly interfering with its business.

Western Digital’s lawyers urged the court to throw Toshiba’s case out, saying it has filed a competing claim with an arbitration court in San Francisco.

The Tokyo District Court’s ruling could determine whether or not the sale, needed to keep financially strapped Toshiba afloat, can proceed.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Toshiba reached a deal in September with an international consortium headed by Bain Capital investment fund, but faces opposition from Western Digital, which bought their SanDisk joint venture.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Crews set up Capitol Christmas Tree

Today in History

1964: NASA launches Mariner 4 probe toward Mars

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 28, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4483 0.0279 5.10%
L 2020 26.6809 0.0689 8.16%
L 2030 30.3793 0.1315 11.87%
L 2040 33.0351 0.1689 13.66%
L 2050 19.1116 0.1113 15.29%
G Fund 15.5073 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0914 -0.0038 3.44%
C Fund 36.8907 0.3610 16.90%
S Fund 47.9951 0.5569 14.35%
I Fund 30.2872 -0.0159 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.