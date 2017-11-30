Listen Live Sports

Judge rules Talcum powder case has jurisdiction in St. Louis

November 30, 2017 6:27 pm
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge has ruled that a St. Louis court has jurisdiction in a lawsuit alleging that Johnson & Johnson products containing talcum powder caused a woman’s ovarian cancer.

St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison’s ruling on Wednesday preserves a $110.5 million verdict. Lois Slemp of Virginia is one of 59 plaintiffs, with only two from Missouri.

Slemp’s lawyers contended Missouri has jurisdiction because New Jersey-based Johnson & Johnson uses a Union, Missouri, company to label, package and distribute talcum products.

Johnson & Johnson lawyers argued the Missouri company is only one of its contractors, and should not establish jurisdiction.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the ruling prevents the case from being appealed until the other plaintiffs’ cases are resolved.

A spokeswoman for Johnson & Johnson said the company will appeal.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

