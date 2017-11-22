Markets Right Now: Indexes end mostly lower in quiet trade

Listen Live Sports

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

4 p.m.

Stock indexes ended mostly lower on Wall Street in a quiet day of trading ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S.

Technology companies and banks finished broadly lower Wednesday, though Apple managed to gain 1 percent.

Energy companies rose as oil prices jumped on reports OPEC might extend production cuts. Newfield Exploration gained 1.6 percent.

Farm equipment maker Deere rose 4.3 percent after reporting a strong quarter.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell almost 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,597.

The Dow Jones industrial average edged down 64 points, or 0.3 percent, to 23,526. The Nasdaq added 4 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,867.

More stocks rose than fell on the New York Stock Exchange.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.32 percent.

___

11:45 a.m.

Major stock indexes are mostly lower on Wall Street in quiet trading ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise and HP both fell sharply Wednesday, and Rockwell Automation fell 1.3 percent after rejecting another offer from Emerson Electric.

Energy stocks rose as the price of oil turned higher. Newfield Exploration gained 2.2 percent. Oil rose 1.9 percent on reports that OPEC might extend its production cuts.

Farm equipment maker Deere rose 4.1 percent after reporting a strong quarter.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,597.

The Dow Jones industrial average edged down 55 points, or 0.2 percent, to 23,535. The Nasdaq composite added 2 points to 6,864.

More stocks rose than fell on the New York Stock Exchange.

___

9:35 a.m.

Energy stocks are leading indexes slightly higher in early trading as the price of oil turns higher.

Newfield Exploration was up 1.6 percent shortly after the opening bell Wednesday.

U.S. crude oil rose 1.6 percent as reports circulated that OPEC might extend its production cuts.

In earnings news, farm equipment maker Deere rose 3.5 percent after reporting a strong quarter.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index was up a fraction of a point at 2,599.

The Dow Jones industrial average was little changed at 23,580. The Nasdaq composite added 4 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,866.

