Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Markets Right Now: Energy, tech lead stock gains

November 24, 2017 1:08 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

1 p.m.

Stocks are ending a shortened trading day with more record highs as technology and health care companies post solid gains.

Energy stocks were also higher Friday as the price of U.S. crude oil rose 1.6 percent. Oil was higher after Bloomberg reported that OPEC and Russia have agreed on an outline for extending production cuts.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are implementing federal data strategies.

Advertisement

Hess rose 2.3 percent and Marathon Oil gained 1.7 percent.

Macy’s rose 2.1 percent after its CEO said the holiday shopping period had gotten off to a good start.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,602, another record high and its first close over 2,600.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 31 points, or 0.2 percent, to 23,557. The Nasdaq gained 21 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,889.

___

11:45 a.m.

        Sign up for our Open Season online chat with Walt Francis on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 11 a.m. (ET).

Stocks are broadly higher on Wall Street as technology and health care companies post solid gains.

Energy stocks were also higher Friday as the price of U.S. crude oil rose about 1 percent. Oil was higher after Bloomberg reported that OPEC and Russia have agreed on an outline for extending production cuts.

Hess rose 2.3 percent and Marathon Oil gained 2.1 percent.

Macy’s rose 3.2 percent after its CEO said the holiday shopping period had gotten off to a good start.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,603.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 50 points, or 0.2 percent, to 23,576. The Nasdaq composite gained 19 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,886.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street and some of the biggest gains are going to energy and technology companies.

Energy stocks were higher Friday as the price of U.S. crude oil rose about 1 percent. Oil was higher after Bloomberg reported that OPEC and Russia have agreed on an outline for extending production cuts.

ConocoPhillips rose 1 percent and Pioneer Natural Resources rose 1.1 percent.

Several retailers were higher as the holiday shopping season got underway. TJX Companies rose 1 percent and Amazon.com rose 0.9 percent.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,602.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 45 points, or 0.2 percent, to 23,571. The Nasdaq composite gained 11 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,879.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4068 0.0075 5.10%
L 2020 26.5849 0.0147 8.16%
L 2030 30.2027 0.0240 11.87%
L 2040 32.8111 0.0297 13.66%
L 2050 18.9653 0.0185 15.29%
G Fund 15.5013 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0978 0.0423 3.44%
C Fund 36.4626 -0.0241 16.90%
S Fund 47.5404 -0.0185 14.35%
I Fund 30.1435 0.1433 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.