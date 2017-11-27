Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Markets Right Now: Energy stocks lead market indexes lower

November 27, 2017 11:54 am
 
The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

11:45 a.m.

U.S. stock indexes edged mostly lower in midday trading as traders returned from the Thanksgiving holiday.

Energy stocks were the biggest laggard Monday as crude oil prices headed lower. Devon Energy slumped 3 percent.

Technology stocks also fell. Micron Technology gave up 4.5 percent.

Retailers posted solid gains on reports the holiday shopping season is off to a strong start.

Time Inc. rose 9 percent after agreeing to be acquired by Meredith, which owns TV stations and magazines including Better Homes & Gardens. Meredith rose 8 percent.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell a fraction of a point to 2,601.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 26 points, or 0.1 percent, to 23,584. The Nasdaq composite fell 11 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,878.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stock indexes are little changed in the early going on Wall Street as traders return from the Thanksgiving holiday.

Several companies were moving on deal news early Monday.

Magazine publisher Time Inc. was up 9 percent after agreeing to be acquired by Meredith, which owns TV stations and magazines including Better Homes & Gardens. Meredith rose 10 percent.

Cloud-based security company Barracuda Networks jumped 16 percent after agreeing to be taken private.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index was little changed at 2,603.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 2 points to 23,554. The Nasdaq fell 4 points, less than 0.1 percent, to 6,885.

Business News Media News

The Associated Press

