MLK symposium scheduled in Memphis on death anniversary

November 22, 2017 12:14 pm
 
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s National Civil Rights Museum and the University of Memphis are planning a two-day symposium about civil rights and economic equality on the 50th anniversary of the killing of Martin Luther King Jr., with former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder scheduled as a keynote speaker.

The museum and the university said Wednesday that the symposium is scheduled to take place on April 2-3, 2018. Discussion topics will include criminal justice, voting rights, poverty and activism.

It will end with a ceremony April 4 to commemorate the anniversary of the assassination of King, who was struck down by a rifle bullet while standing on the balcony of the old Lorraine Motel in 1968. King was staying at the hotel while visiting Memphis to support a sanitation workers strike.

