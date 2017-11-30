Listen Live Sports

New dengue vaccine could worsen disease in some people

November 30, 2017 7:49 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Drugmaker Sanofi says that its dengue vaccine, the world’s first, could put people at risk of severe disease if they haven’t previously been infected, according to new long-term data.

In a statement this week, Sanofi said it had recently examined six years of patient data. Scientists concluded that while the vaccine protects people against further infection if they’ve already been exposed to dengue, people who haven’t previously been infected with dengue were at risk of more severe disease. People who catch dengue more than once can be at risk of a hemorrhagic version of the disease.

Sanofi is proposing that national authorities update their prescribing information. The company expects to take a 100 million euro ($118 million) loss based on the news.

There is no specific treatment for dengue.

