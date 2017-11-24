Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Poland to phase out Sunday shopping by 2020

November 24, 2017 7:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s lawmakers have approved a law that will phase out Sunday shopping by the year 2020 despite criticism that it may eliminate thousands of jobs.

Proposed by trade unions that want shop workers to spend more time with their families, the bill got support from the ruling party that adheres to Catholic values. Critics said it would negatively affect Poland’s economy and impact on western supermarket chains.

The lower house voted 254 -156 with 23 abstentions to limit Sunday shopping to the first and last Sunday of the month from March 1 until the end of 2018; only on the last Sunday in the month in 2019; and to ban it totally starting in 2020.

The bill still needs approval from the Senate and from President Andrzej Duda.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are implementing federal data strategies.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4068 0.0075 5.10%
L 2020 26.5849 0.0147 8.16%
L 2030 30.2027 0.0240 11.87%
L 2040 32.8111 0.0297 13.66%
L 2050 18.9653 0.0185 15.29%
G Fund 15.5013 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0978 0.0423 3.44%
C Fund 36.4626 -0.0241 16.90%
S Fund 47.5404 -0.0185 14.35%
I Fund 30.1435 0.1433 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.