Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Police: Off-duty officer shoots theft suspect at Texas mall

November 26, 2017 8:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Police say an off-duty officer shot a suspected shoplifter near the food court at a busy Dallas-area shopping mall.

Arlington police spokesman Lt. Christopher Cook tells WFAA-TV the incident occurred late Sunday afternoon after a theft was reported at a store inside The Parks at Arlington mall.

Cook says the male suspect produced a replica handgun and was shot by an officer who thought the weapon was real. The unidentified suspect was taken to an area hospital. His condition is not yet known.

Authorities say no one else was injured. The rest of the mall closed early as police evacuated the remaining shoppers.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Additional details were not immediately available. Police are investigating.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4237 0.0169 5.10%
L 2020 26.6253 0.0404 8.16%
L 2030 30.2784 0.0757 11.87%
L 2040 32.9077 0.0966 13.66%
L 2050 19.0287 0.0634 15.29%
G Fund 15.5033 0.0020 1.92%
F Fund 18.0844 -0.0134 3.44%
C Fund 36.5394 0.0768 16.90%
S Fund 47.6260 0.0856 14.35%
I Fund 30.4089 0.2654 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.