Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Prague appeals court to rule on Russian hacker extradition

November 24, 2017 2:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PRAGUE (AP) — A Prague appeals court is due to rule on an appeal by a Russian man who faces charges of hacking computers at American companies against a lower court decision allowing his extradition to the United States.

Czech authorities arrested Yevgeniy Nikulin in Prague in cooperation with the FBI in October last year. He is accused by U.S. prosecutors of penetrating computers at Silicon Valley firms including LinkedIn and Dropbox in 2012.

Moscow also wants him extradited on a separate charge of internet theft in 2009.

Prague’s Municipal Court ruled in May that both extradition requests meet the necessary legal conditions.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are implementing federal data strategies.

Advertisement

Nikulin appealed his extradition to both countries but later withdrew an appeal against extradition to Russia.

If Friday’s ruling supports extradition to the U.S., the justice minister will have the final say.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4068 0.0075 5.10%
L 2020 26.5849 0.0147 8.16%
L 2030 30.2027 0.0240 11.87%
L 2040 32.8111 0.0297 13.66%
L 2050 18.9653 0.0185 15.29%
G Fund 15.5013 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0978 0.0423 3.44%
C Fund 36.4626 -0.0241 16.90%
S Fund 47.5404 -0.0185 14.35%
I Fund 30.1435 0.1433 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.