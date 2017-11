Recalls this week: Ikea chests and dressers, carabiners

Ikea is relaunching a recall of 17.3 million chests and dressers, which are prone to tipping if not properly anchored. Other recalled consumer products include carabiners used for linking harnesses and ropes when rock climbing.

Here’s a more detailed look:

DECKING

DETAILS: The recall involves Allura fiber cement decking and fascia. The recalled decking was sold in 12-foot lengths and is 6 inches wide and one inch thick, and came in two styles: a hidden fastener application and a direct screw application. The recalled Allura fiber cement fascia, which was for vertical applications only, was sold in 12-foot lengths, is 8- and 12-inches wide and 7/16 inches thick. The decking and fascia were sold in a natural wood color with a wood grain texture. There are no labels or other identifying marks on the decking materials.

WHY: The recalled decking can deteriorate and crack, causing the deck surfacing to break.

INCIDENTS: Plycem has received three reports of the recalled decking cracking, resulting in one report of a leg injury to an adult male whose leg went through the cracked decking.

HOW MANY: About 37,500 boards.

FOR MORE: Call Plycem toll-free at 844-452-6787 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.allurausa.com and click on “Decking Recalls” to complete an online registration form and for more information.

CHILDREN’S PAJAMAS

DETAILS: The recall involves Woolino children’s 100 percent merino wool one-piece, long-sleeve, footed pajamas. They have a blue, gray, lilac or lilac gray horizontal stripe print and a zipper that extends from the center of the neckline down to the left ankle. The sleepwear was sold in sizes 6-12 months, 12-18 months, 18-24 months and 2T. Woolino and the size are printed on the back of the neckline.

WHY: The children’s pajama sets fail to meet flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 4,100.

FOR MORE: Call toll-free at 844-882-8080 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at contact@woolino.com or online at www.woolino.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

CHESTS AND DRESSERS

DETAILS: Recall includes Malm and other Ikea chests and dressers that do not comply with the requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard. The recalled children’s and adult chests and dressers include the Malm 3-drawer, 4-drawer, 5-drawer and three 6-drawer models and other models. The recalled children’s chests and dressers are taller than 23.5 inches; recalled adult chests and dressers are taller than 29.5 inches. The Malm chests and dressers are constructed of particleboard or fiberboard and are white, birch (veneer), medium brown, black-brown, white stained oak (veneer), oak (veneer), pink, turquoise, grey, grey-turquoise, lilac, green, brown stained ash (veneer), and black. A 5-digit supplier number, 4-digit date stamp, Ikea logo, country of origin and “MALM” are printed on the underside of the top panel or inside the side panel.

WHY: The recalled chests and dressers are unstable if they are not properly anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children.

INCIDENTS: There have been 186 reports of tip-over incidents involving the Malm chests and dressers, including 91 reports of injuries to children. In addition, Ikea has received 113 reports of tip-overs with other recalled Ikea chests and dressers, including 53 reports of injuries to children. There have been eight reports of child tip-over related deaths with the recalled chests and dressers.

HOW MANY: About 17.3 million Malm dressers in the U.S.

FOR MORE: Contact Ikea toll-free at 866-856-4532 anytime, or online at www.IKEA-USA.com or http://www.ikea.com/ms/en_US/ikea-chest-and-dresser-recall/index.html for more information and to participate in the recall.

CARABINERS

DETAILS: Recall includes six models of Omega Pacific G-FIRST series aluminum carabiners. They are typically used to allow ropes and harnesses to be linked together. “Omega-17 UL Classified USA” is printed on the front and “Meets NFPA 1983 17ED MBS kN 40 G” statement is located on the back side. The 2-digit lot code “OD” is embedded on the bottom side of the carabiner spine. They were sold individually in silver, black and red colors.

WHY: The carabiner can break while in use, posing a risk of injury or death to the user.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 1,900.

FOR MORE: Contact Omega Pacific at 800-360-3990 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email info@omegapac.com, or online at www.omegapac.com and click on the “Voluntary Recall” banner at the top of the page, or click on “Notices & Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.