Sears reports 3Q loss

November 30, 2017
 
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (AP) — HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (AP) — Sears Holdings Corp. (SHLD) on Thursday reported a loss of $558 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of $5.19 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.64 per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $3.66 billion in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $4.21. A year ago, they were trading at $13.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHLD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHLD

