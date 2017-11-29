Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Spain: Several injured as train coach derails

November 29, 2017 7:44 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MADRID (AP) — A train carriage derailed after part of a track became flooded between the southern Spanish cities of Malaga and Seville Wednesday, injuring 27 people.

Marian Alonso, spokeswoman for Spain’s Adif railway infrastructure company, said the last of three coaches came off the track near the town of Arahal after water from a nearby stream rose suddenly and lifted the track’s concrete sleepers.

She said 70 people were traveling on the train when the derailment occurred shortly after 10 a.m. out in the countryside.

The Andalusian regional health department said two people were seriously injured and flown by helicopter to a hospital in Seville. It said 25 other passengers were treated at the site for minor injuries.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Adif said traffic on the rail route had been disrupted and alternative transport services were being supplied.

The company said heavy rains had caused problems on other areas of the track earlier in the day.

Heavy rains have hit many parts of Spain this week, ending a dry spell of several months. The country has suffered drought conditions for some five years, leaving the country’s reservoirs at under 50 percent of capacity.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy Secretary Spencer tours USS America

Today in History

1967: Defense Secretary McNamara resigns

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 28, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4483 0.0279 5.10%
L 2020 26.6809 0.0689 8.16%
L 2030 30.3793 0.1315 11.87%
L 2040 33.0351 0.1689 13.66%
L 2050 19.1116 0.1113 15.29%
G Fund 15.5073 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0914 -0.0038 3.44%
C Fund 36.8907 0.3610 16.90%
S Fund 47.9951 0.5569 14.35%
I Fund 30.2872 -0.0159 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.