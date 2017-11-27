Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Starbucks releases another holiday cup. This time, it’s red.

November 27, 2017 9:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — If this year’s Starbucks holiday cup wasn’t red enough, the chain is releasing another one this week that’s mostly that color.

The new cup, in stores for a limited time, has a white heart in the middle and an illustration of two hands making a heart shape.

The holiday cup released earlier this month was mostly white, and Starbucks encouraged customers to color in the designs themselves.

Holiday cups have been released since 1997. They regularly draw praise and criticism on social media, once even spurring a boycott call from then-presidential candidate Donald Trump.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Starbucks Corp. says the new cup celebrates “the good in each other.” Last year, before the regular holiday cup, it released a green version that it called “a symbol of unity.”

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

‘Skibird’ lands at McMurdo Station in Antarctica

Today in History

1973: Senate votes to confirm Ford as vice president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 27, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4204 -0.0033 5.10%
L 2020 26.6120 -0.0133 8.16%
L 2030 30.2478 -0.0306 11.87%
L 2040 32.8662 -0.0415 13.66%
L 2050 19.0003 -0.0284 15.29%
G Fund 15.5063 0.0030 1.92%
F Fund 18.0952 0.0108 3.44%
C Fund 36.5297 -0.0097 16.90%
S Fund 47.4382 -0.1878 14.35%
I Fund 30.3031 -0.1058 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.