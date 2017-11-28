Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

The Latest: Bali airport closed 3rd day due to volcanic ash

November 28, 2017 8:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KARANGASEM, Indonesia (AP) — The Latest on a rumbling volcano on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali (all times local):

7 a.m.

The international airport on the Indonesian island of Bali is closed for a third day due to an erupting volcano.

Bali airport spokesman Arie Ahsannurohim said the airport would be closed until Thursday morning.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

He said Wednesday morning that volcanic ash has not been detected at the airport yet, but observations show it has reached an altitude of 25,000 feet and was being blown southward and southwestward toward the airport.

Tuesday’s closing affected more than 440 flights carrying more than 59,500 passengers.

Mount Agung has been at the highest alert level since Monday and has spewed clouds of ash for days.

Related Topics
Business News Science News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Crews set up Capitol Christmas Tree

Today in History

1964: NASA launches Mariner 4 probe toward Mars

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 28, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4483 0.0279 5.10%
L 2020 26.6809 0.0689 8.16%
L 2030 30.3793 0.1315 11.87%
L 2040 33.0351 0.1689 13.66%
L 2050 19.1116 0.1113 15.29%
G Fund 15.5073 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0914 -0.0038 3.44%
C Fund 36.8907 0.3610 16.90%
S Fund 47.9951 0.5569 14.35%
I Fund 30.2872 -0.0159 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.