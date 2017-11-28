The Latest: Judge rules for Trump over watchdog leadership

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the dispute over leadership of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (all times local):

6:45 p.m.

Lawyers for Leandra English, who argue that she’s the rightful acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, are now exploring their legal options after a judge declined her emergency request to prevent Mick Mulvaney from serving as acting director

After the hearing, lawyer Deepak Gupta said he hopes to be able to move the case along quickly.

“I’m going to have to explore the options with my client, so I don’t know what the next step is and I’m not going to say that right now,” he said, adding options include asking the judge for a final decision on the merits of the case.

Both Mulvaney and English claimed to be the rightful acting director, with each citing different federal laws. The leadership crisis developed over the weekend after the CFPB’s permanent director, Richard Cordray, resigned and appointed English as his successor.

Gupta said it is not in his client’s interest or the government’s interest to have a “cloud of impropriety and uncertainty hanging over the bureau for any longer than is necessary.”

5:40 p.m.

A White House spokesman is applauding a court ruling in favor of President Donald Trump’s effort to appoint the acting head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Principal Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah says Tuesday that the decision “provides further support for the President’s rightful authority” to tap Mick Mulvaney, currently the White House’s budget director.

He adds that it is “time for the Democrats to stop enabling this brazen political stunt by a rogue employee.”

In a ruling from the bench Tuesday afternoon, Judge Timothy Kelly declined to stop on an emergency basis the president from making Mulvaney the acting director of the CFPB.

In doing so, Kelly ruled against Leandra English, the CFPB’s deputy director. English had requested an emergency restraining order to stop Mulvaney from becoming acting director, claiming the position was rightfully hers.