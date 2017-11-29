Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Tiffany profits sparkle as Asia’s demand for luxury rises

November 29, 2017 10:35 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Tiffany & Co.’s fiscal third-quarter profit beat Wall Street’s view, as shoppers in Asia snapped up its luxury goods.

The high end jewelry company’s profit rose 5.3 percent to $100.2 million, or 80 cents per share, as revenue climbed 2.8 percent to $976.2 million.

That was better than what analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected. They were looking for earnings of 76 cents per share on revenue of $960 million.

Tiffany’s strength in the quarter mostly came from the Asia-Pacific region, where sales surged 15 percent to $283 million. This was mainly due to strong demand in China. Sales were up 5 percent in Europe to $110 million.

But other places didn’t fare as well. In Japan, sales dropped 8 percent to $139 million. While Tiffany managed to squeeze out a 1 percent sales increase in the Americas, the showing was considered a disappointment. The New York-based company said that a downturn in spending by foreign tourists was part of the reason for the soft sales.

Sales at stores open at least a year, a key gauge of a retailer’s health, dipped 1 percent.

Shares climbed slightly to $94.11 in Wednesday morning trading.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TIF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TIF

