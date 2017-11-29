Listen Live Sports

TransCanada to run inspection device in Keystone pipeline

November 29, 2017 7:40 pm
 
AMHERST, S.D. (AP) — TransCanada Corp. says it will run an inspection device through its Keystone oil pipeline to make sure there aren’t segments of pipe with similar characteristics to a section that ruptured in South Dakota.

A company spokesman said Wednesday that it would run the pipeline inspection gauge through its system within a 120-day period ordered by a federal pipeline safety agency.

The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration this week issued a corrective order on the estimated 210,000-gallon oil spill. The report says a weight installed on the pipeline nearly a decade ago may have damaged the pipeline and coating.

The order says TransCanada must also submit a proposal to analyze available data on other weight locations for similarities with the leak location.

The company disclosed the leak Nov. 16.

