Uber trial on trade secrets delayed as federal probe emerges

November 28, 2017 12:29 pm
 
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal criminal investigation into alleged espionage at Uber has indefinitely delayed a trial over whether the beleaguered ride-hailing service stole self-driving car technology from Waymo, a spinoff from Google.

A former security manager for Uber testified in San Francisco on Tuesday that he believed the ride-hailing service had set up a secret unit to steal trade secrets from its rivals overseas. He didn’t specify which competitors that Uber had been targeting.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup described the allegations that surfaced in a Justice Department investigation as “scandalous.”

It’s the latest bit of intrigue surrounding Uber during the past year.

Waymo’s lawsuit accusing Uber of stealing the technology had been scheduled to begin next Monday. On Tuesday, Alsup delayed it so Waymo can have more time to gather evidence.

