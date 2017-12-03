Listen Live Sports

3 injured in explosion at Vermont aerospace plant

December 8, 2017 4:08 pm
 
< a min read
VERGENNES, Vt. (AP) — Authorities say a dust collector exploded outside a Vermont aerospace plant, injuring three people.

The town police chief says one of the people was taken to the hospital after the explosion Friday at the UTC Aerospace Systems plant in Vergennes. The extent of that person’s injuries was unknown. The explosion caused interior damage.

UTC Aerospace Systems supplies aerospace and defense products. It’s headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, and employs 41,000 people worldwide, according to its website.

