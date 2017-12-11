Listen Live Sports

Apple and Chesapeake Energy rise; Spark Therapeutics sinks

December 11, 2017 4:25 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

Bluebird Bio Inc., up $30.65 to $201.80

Bluebird and Celgene reported positive results from an early clinical trial of a multiple myeloma treatment.

Apple Inc., up $3.30 to $172.67

The website Apple Insider said the company is delivering new iPhones to customers at a faster pace.

Spark Therapeutics Inc., down $25.66 to $47.72

Spark plunged and competitor BioMarin climbed after both reported data on experimental treatments for hemophilia A.

HSBC Holdings PLC, up 83 cents to $50.20

The bank said the Justice Department will ask a court to dismiss deferred criminal charges after it strengthened safeguards against money laundering.

Scana Corp., down $2.79 to $42.38

The company offered to give the site of a failed nuclear reactor project to a South Carolina utility.

Chesapeake Energy Corp., up 15 cents to $3.83

Oil and gas prices rose as a major North Sea pipeline will be shut down to fix a crack.

Overstock.com, up $9.93 to $55

The online discount retailer accepts payment in bitcoin, and rose as trading in bitcoin futures started.

Canadian Solar Inc., up 54 cents to $17.79

The company said Chairman and CEO Shawn Qu offered to take the company private for $18.47 a share.

