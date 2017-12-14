Listen Live Sports

Baltimore community school supporters fight proposed closure

December 14, 2017
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Parents and students at one of Baltimore’s roughly 50 community schools are pushing back against its proposed closure.

The Baltimore Sun reports the Baltimore city school board will vote Dec. 19 on the fates of seven city schools, including William Pinderhughes Elementary/Middle School in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood.

Pinderhughes advocates asked the board Tuesday to postpone the closure for at least a year, to allow time for community members to formulate a solution.

Community schools offer intensive social services to students and families — Pinderhughes has offered a food pantry, financial literacy courses and mental health programs, among other resources. Community schools coordinator Noreen Smith says the school offers opportunities unavailable elsewhere in Sandtown-Winchester, which has a low median household income and high unemployment.

School district officials say Pinderhughes’ small population holds it back.

