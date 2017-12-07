Listen Live Sports

Bitcoin miner NiceHash reports hack, theft of its “wallet”

December 7, 2017 12:40 am
 
TOKYO (AP) — The bitcoin miner NiceHash says it is investigating a security breach and the theft of the contents of the NiceHash “bitcoin wallet.”

The company said Thursday in a statement posted on its website that it had stopped operations and was working to verify how many bitcoins were taken.

Troubles with the website over the past day or so drew alarm and complaints, with many bitcoin owners posting panicked comments on NiceHash’s social media accounts.

The price of bitcoin has surged to about $14,125.74, according to coindesk, a website that monitors the price. That compares with a value below $1,000 at the beginning of the year.

The digital currency is one of many virtual currencies that can be bought and sold on exchanges with U.S. dollars and other currencies.

