Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

China logs strong exports, imports, as economy gains steam

December 8, 2017 1:08 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HONG KONG (AP) — China has reported strong growth in both exports and imports in November in a reassuring sign for the world’s second-biggest economy.

Figures posted Friday on the customs department website show exports expanded 12.3 percent to $217.3 billion in November over the previous month,

That’s nearly double the 6.9 percent pace recorded in October.

Imports jumped 17.7 percent year-on-year to $177.1 billion, leaving a monthly trade surplus of $40.2 billion.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

The latest figures beat most economists’ forecasts and add to evidence that strengthening global and domestic demand is helping shore up China’s economic growth.

The optimism might not last as more trade frictions loom between China and the U.S. Last week Washington joined a dispute at the World Trade Organization over China’s status at the body.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Architect of the Capitol lights Christmas tree

Today in History

1941: Japan bombs Pearl Harbor

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4537 0.0118 5.76%
L 2020 26.6824 0.0310 9.23%
L 2030 30.3699 0.0618 13.61%
L 2040 33.0179 0.0807 15.71%
L 2050 19.0977 0.0544 17.63%
G Fund 15.5164 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0799 -0.0374 3.33%
C Fund 37.0601 0.1151 20.49%
S Fund 47.7578 0.3784 17.67%
I Fund 30.0362 0.0561 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.