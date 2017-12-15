Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Detroit Free Press fires opinion editor after investigation

December 15, 2017 5:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Free Press announced it has fired Stephen Henderson, the newspaper’s managing director of opinion and commentary, after finding what it called credible allegations of inappropriate behavior with female colleagues.

Free Press Editor and Vice President Peter Bhatia announced Henderson’s termination in a Friday story that said the allegations go back several years. Gannett Co. Inc., the newspaper’s parent company, says Henderson’s behavior “has been inconsistent with company values and standards.”

No further details were released.

Henderson tells The Detroit News and Crain’s Detroit Business he is “stunned” and “dedicated 18 years to this newspaper.” He adds he “may have more to say” later.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring implications of the cybersecurity executive order.

Advertisement

Henderson worked at the newspaper from 1994-96 and from 2007 until Friday. He won a Pulitzer Prize for commentary in 2014 for his columns.

Related Topics
Business News Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC chief visits Argentine nuclear plant

Today in History

Dec. 15, 1998: House announces Clinton impeachment

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4853 -0.0133 5.76%
L 2020 26.7477 -0.0356 9.23%
L 2030 30.4804 -0.0713 13.61%
L 2040 33.1537 -0.0930 15.71%
L 2050 19.1832 -0.0622 17.63%
G Fund 15.5234 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1345 0.0099 3.33%
C Fund 37.2839 -0.1465 20.49%
S Fund 47.5187 -0.3896 17.67%
I Fund 30.3193 -0.0489 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.