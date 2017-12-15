Detroit Free Press fires opinion editor after investigation

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Free Press announced it has fired Stephen Henderson, the newspaper’s managing director of opinion and commentary, after finding what it called credible allegations of inappropriate behavior with female colleagues.

Free Press Editor and Vice President Peter Bhatia announced Henderson’s termination in a Friday story that said the allegations go back several years. Gannett Co. Inc., the newspaper’s parent company, says Henderson’s behavior “has been inconsistent with company values and standards.”

No further details were released.

Henderson tells The Detroit News and Crain’s Detroit Business he is “stunned” and “dedicated 18 years to this newspaper.” He adds he “may have more to say” later.

Henderson worked at the newspaper from 1994-96 and from 2007 until Friday. He won a Pulitzer Prize for commentary in 2014 for his columns.