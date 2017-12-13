Listen Live Sports

EU approves Poland’s program to develop clean energy

December 13, 2017 6:08 am
 
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The European Union’s executive body says it has approved Poland’s 9.4 billion euro ($11 billion) plan for developing renewable energy sources.

Heavily dependent on its coal for energy, Poland is among Europe’s top carbon gas emitters and is facing pressure and receiving incentives to shift toward clean energy sources.

The European Commission said in a statement Wednesday that, while observing EU rules for state aid and competition, it has approved the Polish government’s plan for further development of renewable energy sources. It also approved a reduction of a levy put on high energy consumers who co-finance the plan.

The EU Commissioner for competition policy, Margrethe Vestager, was quoted as saying that Poland’s plan will “increase the share of green energy in Poland’s energy mix and help the country’s energy transition.”

