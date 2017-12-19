Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Facebook improves how blind can “see” images using AI

December 19, 2017 11:28 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Facebook is rolling out a new facial recognition feature so you can see photos of you that others have posted, even if they haven’t “tagged” your name on them.

If you don’t like what you see, you can ask the poster to take it down or leave yourself untagged. You can also flag it to Facebook for violation of community standards.

The move is an expansion of an existing policy that allows you to untag yourself from photos that others have tagged.

The company is also adding such auto-tags to a service that lets blind people hear who is in photos.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring implications of the cybersecurity executive order.

Advertisement

The update to settings goes live on Tuesday.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP officers inspect a vehicle

Today in History

Dec. 15, 1998: House announces Clinton impeachment

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 18, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.5431 0.0361 5.76%
L 2020 26.8896 0.0884 9.23%
L 2030 30.7521 0.1694 13.61%
L 2040 33.5034 0.2180 15.71%
L 2050 19.4146 0.1444 17.63%
G Fund 15.5274 0.0030 2.12%
F Fund 18.1026 -0.0289 3.33%
C Fund 37.8238 0.2029 20.49%
S Fund 48.5784 0.5095 17.67%
I Fund 30.6411 0.4500 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.