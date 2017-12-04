Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Facebook launches parent-controlled Messenger app for kids

December 4, 2017 8:02 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

The free Messenger Kids app is connected to parents’ Facebook accounts. Only parents will be able to add friends or delete messages. It’s launching Monday in the U.S., initially on Apple devices.

Kids under 13 can’t be on Facebook or Messenger under the company’s rules— but many already are. Messenger Kids is designed as a legal way for kids to participate. It’s heavy on visuals and includes video chat and group video chat options.

Facebook says it won’t automatically move users to the regular Messenger or to Facebook when they get old enough. The company also says Messenger Kids won’t show ads or collect data for marketing.

The Associated Press

