Ford collaborates with Alibaba as it expands into China

December 7, 2017 8:14 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Ford is collaborating with Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group to further expand into the world’s largest auto market.

The carmaker said Thursday that it’s signed a three-year agreement to explore technology for marketing, sales, cloud computing, and distribution strategies. It hopes to better incorporate digital technologies and platforms into its vehicles.

Alibaba in China is what Amazon.com is to Americans.

Ford is a relatively small player in China and has been focusing on expanding into the market to better compete globally. It recently promised to roll out more than 50 new vehicles in China over the next eight years including 15 powered by electricity.

