Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Ford ups electric push in China as Beijing transforms market

December 5, 2017 8:15 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — At least 30 percent of the new vehicles Ford will roll out in China by 2025 will be electric, with Beijing pushing hard to improve air quality for people living in smoke-choked cities.

The Detroit automaker said Tuesday that the 15 new electric vehicles, part of the 50 new vehicles it is introducing to China’s massive market in the next 18 years, will be Lincolns and Fords. Its joint venture with Anhui Zotye Automobile Co., announced last month, will produce a separate range of electric vehicles under a new brand.

China has the world’s most aggressive government plans to promote electric cars. It’s stepped up pressure on automakers to accelerate development of electric cars by raising the first-year target for a planned system of production quotas.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from SBA, NARA and GSA share how to keep data secure in a hybrid environment

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA catches supermoon over D.C.

Today in History

1964: First Medal of Honor awarded for service in Vietnam

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 04, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4614 0.0022 5.76%
L 2020 26.7065 0.0020 9.23%
L 2030 30.4214 0.0004 13.61%
L 2040 33.0860 -0.0010 15.71%
L 2050 19.1437 -0.0012 17.63%
G Fund 15.5134 0.0031 2.12%
F Fund 18.0703 -0.0109 3.33%
C Fund 37.0851 -0.0387 20.49%
S Fund 47.9553 -0.1598 17.67%
I Fund 30.2285 0.1072 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.