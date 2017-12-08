Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Freight train derails in New Jersey, causing commuter delays

December 8, 2017 4:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

UNION, N.J. (AP) — A freight train has derailed in New Jersey, causing delays on a busy commuter rail line just before the evening rush.

A Conrail spokesman tells NJ.com the CSX Transportation train was on its way to Selkirk, New York, when it derailed at about 1:30 p.m. near the town of Union.

Union police say no one was injured. The cause wasn’t immediately known.

At least 10 cars and a tanker derailed. The train was about 100 cars long.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

The derailment happened on a stretch of track that’s also used by NJ Transit. Service was suspended on NJ Transit’s Raritan Valley Line between Newark Penn Station and Cranford.

A NJ Transit spokeswoman says buses are honoring rail tickets.

___

Information from: NJ.com, http://www.nj.com

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Architect of the Capitol lights Christmas tree

Today in History

1941: FDR delivers 'date which will live in infamy' speech

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4537 0.0118 5.76%
L 2020 26.6824 0.0310 9.23%
L 2030 30.3699 0.0618 13.61%
L 2040 33.0179 0.0807 15.71%
L 2050 19.0977 0.0544 17.63%
G Fund 15.5164 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0799 -0.0374 3.33%
C Fund 37.0601 0.1151 20.49%
S Fund 47.7578 0.3784 17.67%
I Fund 30.0362 0.0561 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.