Fuel tanker overturns in South Carolina city, spilling gas

December 5, 2017 6:39 am
 
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a fuel spill caused the evacuation of about 20 residents and the closure of a downtown street in South Carolina.

News outlets report that Charleston police and firefighters responded to a fuel tanker overturning on an on-ramp of Interstate 26 just before 10 p.m. Monday. The truck was carrying 8,700 gallons of gasoline, and fuel leaked from the smaller, 3,000-gallon tank.

Charleston Fire’s Hazardous Materials Team identified a gash in the tank, and about 100 gallons of fuel had been contained as of midnight. Crews were still working early Tuesday morning.

The evacuated residents took shelter in a city bus.

Officials say the driver was not injured. No other vehicles were involved.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control was called to the scene.

