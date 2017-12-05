Listen Live Sports

Grains higher, livestock mixed

December 5, 2017 9:48 am
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery was up .20 cent at $4.1040 a bushel; Dec corn gained .60 cent to 3.4020 a bushel; March oats gained 1 cent at $2.58 a bushel while Jan. soybeans was up 6 cents at $10.0440 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

December live cattle was up .50 cent at $1.1688 a pound; January feeder cattle gained .58 cent at $1.5053 a pound; December lean hogs lost .40 cent at $.6455 a pound.

