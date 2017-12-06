Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery was down 1.20 cents at $4.0720 a bushel; Dec corn gained .60 cent to 3.4040 a bushel; March oats lost .20 cent at $2.5420 a bushel while Jan. soybeans was up 2 cents at $10.1040 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

December live cattle was down .28 cent at $1.1615 a pound; January feeder cattle lost 1.43 cents at $1.4640 a pound; December lean hogs gained .13 cent at $.6440 a pound.