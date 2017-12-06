Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Grains mixed, livestock mixed

December 6, 2017 9:48 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery was down 1.20 cents at $4.0720 a bushel; Dec corn gained .60 cent to 3.4040 a bushel; March oats lost .20 cent at $2.5420 a bushel while Jan. soybeans was up 2 cents at $10.1040 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

December live cattle was down .28 cent at $1.1615 a pound; January feeder cattle lost 1.43 cents at $1.4640 a pound; December lean hogs gained .13 cent at $.6440 a pound.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

W.Va. National Guard practices swift water rescues

Today in History

1884: Washington Monument completed

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4491 -0.0123 5.76%
L 2020 26.6726 -0.0339 9.23%
L 2030 30.3526 -0.0688 13.61%
L 2040 32.9960 -0.0900 15.71%
L 2050 19.0832 -0.0605 17.63%
G Fund 15.5144 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0938 0.0235 3.33%
C Fund 36.9482 -0.1369 20.49%
S Fund 47.5889 -0.3664 17.67%
I Fund 30.1634 -0.0651 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.