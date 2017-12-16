Listen Live Sports

Hunter Harrison, CEO of railroad company CSX, dead at 73

December 16, 2017 3:27 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Hunter Harrison, the CEO of railroad giant CSX, is dead. He was 73 years old.

CSX confirmed Harrison’s death in a statement released Saturday, saying his death was caused by “unexpectedly severe complications” from a recent illness.

CSX shares fell sharply on Thursday when the company announced Harrison was taking an unexpected leave of absence due to a medical condition.

Harrison was a long-time railroad executive who was known for being a turnaround expert in his industry. He was hired by CSX in March under shareholder pressure.

The Wall Street Journal reported in May that Harrison often works from home and occasionally uses oxygen because of an undisclosed health issue.

