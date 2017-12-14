Listen Live Sports

Japan central bank survey shows business sentiment brighter

December 14, 2017 7:49 pm
 
TOKYO (AP) — A quarterly business outlook survey by Japan’s central bank shows sentiment improved to its highest level in 11 years in a further upbeat signal for the economy.

The Bank of Japan’s “tankan” index for large manufacturers, released Friday, was 25 in December, up from 22 in September. It was the fifth straight quarterly improvement and the strongest reading since December 2006.

However, the forecast for the next quarter was less optimistic, at 19.

The economy has gathered momentum thanks to a recovery in exports in tandem with improved conditions in China, the U.S. and other major markets.

The tankan survey of 10,645 companies is viewed as a major indicator for the economy.

