Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Japan court orders shutdown of nuclear reactor near volcano

December 13, 2017 7:50 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TOKYO (AP) — A court has ruled that a nuclear reactor in southwestern Japan should not operate because it’s too close to an active volcano and could be affected by a major eruption.

The Hiroshima high court’s decision Wednesday is likely to force the Unit 3 reactor at the Ikata nuclear plant in Ehime prefecture to stay offline after its regular inspection ends in February.

The court said the nuclear regulators’ risk estimate for Mount Aso, 130 kilometers (78 miles) southwest of the plant, was inadequate.

The decision reverses a lower court ruling and upholds the plaintiffs’ request for an injunction.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring implications of the cybersecurity executive order.

Advertisement

Dozens of lawsuits and injunction requests have been filed across Japan over safety concerns since the 2011 Fukushima disaster, slowing down a government push for more reactors to be operated.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NORAD volunteers poised to track Santa

Today in History

1918: Wilson makes first presidential visit to Europe

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4921 0.0036 5.76%
L 2020 26.7720 0.0079 9.23%
L 2030 30.5349 0.0140 13.61%
L 2040 33.2261 0.0169 15.71%
L 2050 19.2328 0.0106 17.63%
G Fund 15.5214 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0682 -0.0085 3.33%
C Fund 37.4464 0.0591 20.49%
S Fund 47.8254 -0.1048 17.67%
I Fund 30.3180 0.0234 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.