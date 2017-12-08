Jordan plan of shiny city in the desert met by skepticism

MADOUNEH, Jordan (AP) — A shiny new city is to arise from Jordan’s desert over the next three decades, potentially rivaling the kingdom’s capital of Amman, a rapidly growing and increasingly unwieldy metropolis of 4 million people.

Announcing plans for what it portrays as a high-tech utopia, Jordan joined other Middle Eastern countries betting on multi-million-dollar mega projects as an investment magnet and quick economic fix.

Yet some urban planners warn that “cities from scratch” are risky endeavors and argue it’s more efficient to improve existing cities.

Jordan’s government promises the yet-to-be-named city will draw population away from Amman, relieve its crippling traffic jams, provide middle-class housing and inject momentum into a sluggish economy plagued by high unemployment.

But few Jordanians have shown much enthusiasm, even those who complain constantly of Amman’s traffic.