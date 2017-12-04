Maine-New Hampshire bridge to open by year’s end

KITTERY, Maine (AP) — The bridge between Kittery, Maine, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire, will open in a matter of weeks.

Maine-based contractor Cianbro is being fined $1,000 a day after the Sept. 1 opening of the new Sarah Mildred Long Bridge, was delayed.

Ron Taylor from Maine DOT tells WGME-TV that it’s been a “very long and challenging process.”

But a Maine Department of Transportation spokesman said Monday it’ll be open by year’s end.

Advertisement

Like the old bridge, this one will be a double-decker to allow for trains on the bottom level and cars on top. It will feature a single “hybrid” span that can be lifted for passage of tall ships and lowered when a train needs to cross.

___

Information from: WGME-TV, http://www.wgme.com