Markets Right Now: US stocks open mostly higher

December 5, 2017 9:40 am
 
The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are edging mostly higher in early trading on Wall Street, led by gains in health care companies.

Medical device maker Boston Scientific rose 1.7 percent early Tuesday and drugmaker AbbVie rose 1.3 percent.

Auto parts retailer AutoZone jumped 6.8 percent after reporting a stronger quarter than anlaysts were expecting.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 was little changed at 2,638.

The Dow Jones industrials rose 4 points, less than 0.1 percent, to 24,294. The Nasdaq composite rose 25 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,800.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.38 percent.

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 04, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4614 0.0022 5.76%
L 2020 26.7065 0.0020 9.23%
L 2030 30.4214 0.0004 13.61%
L 2040 33.0860 -0.0010 15.71%
L 2050 19.1437 -0.0012 17.63%
G Fund 15.5134 0.0031 2.12%
F Fund 18.0703 -0.0109 3.33%
C Fund 37.0851 -0.0387 20.49%
S Fund 47.9553 -0.1598 17.67%
I Fund 30.2285 0.1072 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.