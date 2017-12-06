Listen Live Sports

Markets Right Now: US stocks open slightly lower

December 6, 2017 9:40 am
 
The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street as banks back some of their recent gains and technology companies continued to struggle.

Apple fell 1 percent in early trading Wednesday and JPMorgan Chase fell a little under 1 percent.

Discount retailer Fred’s plunged 21 percent after suspending its dividend and saying it may sell some assets.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 1 point to 2,628.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 3 points, less than 0.1 percent, to 24,177. The Nasdaq composite was little changed at 6,769.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.3 percent.

